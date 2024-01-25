Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) Sets New 52-Week High at $77.07

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $77.07 and last traded at $77.03, with a volume of 113352 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $75.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CCOI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Cogent Communications from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. TheStreet cut Cogent Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cogent Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.38.

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Stock Down 2.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.24 and a 200 day moving average of $67.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.42.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $275.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.70 million. As a group, analysts expect that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.90%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 9,700 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.84, for a total transaction of $638,648.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,206,408. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Dave Schaeffer sold 20,000 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total transaction of $1,399,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,740,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,793,894.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 9,700 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.84, for a total value of $638,648.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,206,408. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,790 shares of company stock valued at $4,332,256. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cogent Communications

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cogent Communications by 895.0% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Cogent Communications by 70.0% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cogent Communications by 153.4% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cogent Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cogent Communications by 68.5% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.