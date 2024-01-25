Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The asset manager reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 26.57% and a return on equity of 41.24%. The company had revenue of $119.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Cohen & Steers Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of Cohen & Steers stock traded up $1.79 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $70.35. The stock had a trading volume of 191,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,361. Cohen & Steers has a twelve month low of $50.05 and a twelve month high of $78.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.98 and its 200 day moving average is $62.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 1.46.

Get Cohen & Steers alerts:

Cohen & Steers Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cohen & Steers in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Cohen & Steers from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Cohen & Steers in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CNS

Insider Activity

In other Cohen & Steers news, CAO Elena Dulik sold 725 shares of Cohen & Steers stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total transaction of $45,153.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,862 shares in the company, valued at $1,237,005.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 47.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cohen & Steers

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers by 64.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,496 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after buying an additional 13,174 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 13.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,015 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers in the third quarter worth approximately $289,000. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 38.3% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 12,628 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 3,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 28.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,369 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 3,209 shares in the last quarter. 51.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cohen & Steers Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.