Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The asset manager reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $119.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.80 million. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 26.57%. Cohen & Steers’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS.

Cohen & Steers Stock Performance

Shares of Cohen & Steers stock traded up $1.85 on Thursday, hitting $70.41. 170,278 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,534. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 1.46. Cohen & Steers has a 1 year low of $50.05 and a 1 year high of $78.87.

Cohen & Steers Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cohen & Steers from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Cohen & Steers in a report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cohen & Steers in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity at Cohen & Steers

In other news, CAO Elena Dulik sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total value of $45,153.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,237,005.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 47.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cohen & Steers

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNS. State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 828 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Cohen & Steers by 130.4% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 788 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 112.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,309 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,470 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. 51.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cohen & Steers

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

