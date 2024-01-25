Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.35), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $519.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.94 million. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 14.80%. The company’s revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share.

Columbia Banking System Stock Down 23.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:COLB traded down $6.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.56. 7,703,719 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,728,229. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.10. Columbia Banking System has a 52-week low of $17.54 and a 52-week high of $33.24.

Columbia Banking System Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.23%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Columbia Banking System

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 3,669.2% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,094,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,405,000 after purchasing an additional 7,880,183 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,791,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $402,508,000 after purchasing an additional 7,465,846 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 91.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,102,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,985,000 after purchasing an additional 4,342,755 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Columbia Banking System during the 1st quarter worth $90,775,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 99.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,011,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503,384 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on COLB shares. Stephens cut shares of Columbia Banking System from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $31.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Raymond James cut shares of Columbia Banking System from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Columbia Banking System presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.82.

About Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. It also provides home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; and agricultural loans, asset-based loans, builder and other commercial real estate loans, and loans guaranteed by the SBA, as well as offer a suite of business edge loans designed for small businesses to expand, purchase equipment, or in need of working capital.

Further Reading

