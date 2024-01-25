Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Lowered to Market Perform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $25.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $30.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price indicates a potential downside of 2.31% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on COLB. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Columbia Banking System from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Wedbush increased their target price on Columbia Banking System from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Columbia Banking System in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Columbia Banking System from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.55.

Get Columbia Banking System alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on COLB

Columbia Banking System Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COLB opened at $25.59 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.10. Columbia Banking System has a 52 week low of $17.54 and a 52 week high of $33.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.72.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $519.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.94 million. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 14.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Columbia Banking System will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Columbia Banking System

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Columbia Banking System by 1.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 453,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,201,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in Columbia Banking System by 1,272.3% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 4,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,957 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Columbia Banking System by 240.1% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 952,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,319,000 after purchasing an additional 672,493 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Columbia Banking System by 55.4% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 14,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 5,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Columbia Banking System by 89.7% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 461,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,357,000 after purchasing an additional 218,237 shares during the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. It also provides home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; and agricultural loans, asset-based loans, builder and other commercial real estate loans, and loans guaranteed by the SBA, as well as offer a suite of business edge loans designed for small businesses to expand, purchase equipment, or in need of working capital.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.