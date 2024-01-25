Community Bank of the Bay (OTCMKTS:CBYAA) Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of Community Bank of the Bay (OTCMKTS:CBYAA – Get Free Report) rose 1.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.85 and last traded at $7.85. Approximately 15,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 37% from the average daily volume of 11,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.75.
Community Bank of the Bay Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.69.
About Community Bank of the Bay
Community Bank of the Bay provides various banking services to individuals and businesses in the greater San Francisco Bay area. It offers checking, savings, and money market products, as well as certificates of deposit; funds; and loan products comprising business and term loans, lines of credit, letter of credit, commercial and industrial, real estate, non-profit, and construction and land loans, as well as small business administration loans.
