Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) CEO Mark A. Gooch Purchases 856 Shares

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Free Report) CEO Mark A. Gooch bought 856 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.68 per share, for a total transaction of $35,678.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,320.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Community Trust Bancorp Price Performance

Community Trust Bancorp stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $42.07. The company had a trading volume of 54,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,073. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.68 and a fifty-two week high of $45.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $757.26 million, a P/E ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Community Trust Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Community Trust Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTBI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Community Trust Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,802,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 50.7% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 267,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,173,000 after purchasing an additional 90,100 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 19.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 511,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,600,000 after purchasing an additional 82,817 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 340.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 60,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 47,128 shares during the period. Finally, EA Series Trust acquired a new position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp during the second quarter worth $1,568,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.70% of the company’s stock.

Community Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, checking accounts, savings accounts and savings certificates, individual retirement accounts and Keogh plans, and money market accounts.

