Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) CFO Purchases $14,421.28 in Stock

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Free Report) CFO Kevin J. Stumbo purchased 346 shares of Community Trust Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.68 per share, with a total value of $14,421.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,659.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Community Trust Bancorp Stock Performance

CTBI stock traded up $0.39 on Thursday, hitting $42.07. The company had a trading volume of 54,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,073. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.68 and a 12-month high of $45.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.57. The stock has a market cap of $757.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Community Trust Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Community Trust Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $225,000. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $544,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $996,000. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.70% of the company’s stock.

About Community Trust Bancorp

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, checking accounts, savings accounts and savings certificates, individual retirement accounts and Keogh plans, and money market accounts.

