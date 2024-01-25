Comparing A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) & Datalex (OTCMKTS:DLEXY)

Datalex (OTCMKTS:DLEXY – Get Free Report) and A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Datalex and A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Datalex N/A N/A N/A A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S 16.11% 0.70% 0.62%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Datalex and A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Datalex 0 0 0 0 N/A A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S 4 4 3 0 1.91

Volatility & Risk

Datalex has a beta of 15.05, suggesting that its stock price is 1,405% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a beta of 1.37, suggesting that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Datalex and A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Datalex $23.54 million 2.96 -$11.46 million N/A N/A A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S $81.53 billion 0.43 $29.20 billion $2.64 3.58

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has higher revenue and earnings than Datalex.

Summary

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S beats Datalex on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Datalex

Datalex plc develops and sells various distribution and retailing software products and solutions to the airline industry in Ireland, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, and rest of European countries. The company operates in two segments, E-Business and TPF Consulting. It offers Datalex Direct, a customer-centric digital commerce product for travel retailing through airlines' direct channels; Datalex Merchandiser that enables airlines to deploy intelligent merchandising strategies across channels and touchpoints, generates ancillary revenue, and optimizes traveler engagement at various point in their journey; Datalex NDC, which offers order management for indirect channel using NDC; and Datalex Dynamic, which creates and optimizes capabilities by allowing airlines to build customer centric, contextualized, and personalized offers for air and non-air products. The company also provides Datalex China Shopping and Pricing Engine, an air shopping and pricing solution for Chinese airlines; and Datalex Pricing AI, a real-time pricing product. In addition, it delivers professional and hosting services; and offers online payment processing connectivity services. Further, the company provides IT consultancy services to airlines; and develops and sells computer software. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

About A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S engages in the transport and logistics business worldwide. The company's Ocean segment is involved in the container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation and container services, and container storage, as well as transshipment hubs under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand A Maersk Company, Hamburg Süd, and APM Terminal brand names; and sale of bunker oil. Its Logistics & Services segment offers integrated transportation, fulfilment, and management solutions, such as landside and air transportation, warehousing, supply chain management, cold chain logistics, and custom services. The company's Terminals segment engages in the gateway terminal activities under the APM Terminals brand. Its Towage & Maritime Services segment provides shore towage, salvage, and marine services under the Svitzer brand; manufactures and produces reefer containers; and marine services and integrated solutions to the energy sector with a fleet of anchor handling tug supply vessels and subsea support vessels. The company was founded in 1904 and is based in Copenhagen, Denmark.

