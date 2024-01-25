Comparing RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) and Alpha Technology Group (NASDAQ:ATGL)

Alpha Technology Group (NASDAQ:ATGL – Get Free Report) and RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Alpha Technology Group and RumbleON’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alpha Technology Group N/A N/A N/A RumbleON -23.30% -11.55% -2.10%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Alpha Technology Group and RumbleON, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alpha Technology Group 0 0 0 0 N/A RumbleON 0 0 3 0 3.00

Earnings and Valuation

RumbleON has a consensus target price of $10.67, indicating a potential upside of 46.32%. Given RumbleON’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe RumbleON is more favorable than Alpha Technology Group.

This table compares Alpha Technology Group and RumbleON’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alpha Technology Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A RumbleON $1.79 billion 0.07 -$261.51 million ($20.66) -0.35

Alpha Technology Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than RumbleON.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

66.1% of RumbleON shares are held by institutional investors. 18.6% of RumbleON shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

RumbleON beats Alpha Technology Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alpha Technology Group

Alpha Technology Group Limited, an investment holding company, provides IT development and consulting service in Hong Kong. The company primarily offers cloud-based customer relationship management systems and enterprise resource planning systems development; customized web and mobile application development; artificial intelligence powered optical character recognition service software development; and technological support and maintenance and other services. It serves customers from various industries, including consulting, real estate, architectural design, carpark management, electronic payment services, logistics, investments, retail, textiles, wholesale, and distribution. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Kwun Tong, Hong Kong.

About RumbleON

RumbleON, Inc. operates a technology-based omnichannel platform in North America. It operates through three segments: Powersports, Automotive, and Vehicle Logistics. The Powersports segment distributes motorcycles and other powersports vehicles. The Automotive segment distributes cars and trucks. The Vehicle Logistics segment provides nationwide transportation brokerage services between dealerships and auctions. Its platform offers ability to buy, sell, trade, and finance new and pre-owned vehicles online or in store for dealers and consumers. The company was formerly known as Smart Server, Inc. and changed its name to RumbleON, Inc. in February 2017. RumbleON, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Irving, Texas.

