Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) PT Lowered to $10.00 at Barclays

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Computer Programs and Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Stephens cut their target price on Computer Programs and Systems from $24.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. TheStreet downgraded Computer Programs and Systems from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Computer Programs and Systems currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.00.

NASDAQ:CPSI opened at $10.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.50 million, a PE ratio of -166.64 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.59 and a 200-day moving average of $15.40. Computer Programs and Systems has a 52 week low of $9.16 and a 52 week high of $31.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $82.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.96 million. Computer Programs and Systems had a positive return on equity of 11.87% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. Analysts predict that Computer Programs and Systems will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPSI. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 7.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 2.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 5.3% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 9,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 95.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

