COMSovereign (NASDAQ:COMS) Now Covered by Analysts at ThinkEquity

ThinkEquity started coverage on shares of COMSovereign (NASDAQ:COMS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock.

COMSovereign Stock Performance

NASDAQ:COMS opened at $0.70 on Monday. COMSovereign has a fifty-two week low of $0.63 and a fifty-two week high of $12.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.94 and its 200 day moving average is $1.18.

COMSovereign (NASDAQ:COMS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of COMSovereign

COMSovereign Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in COMSovereign stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of COMSovereign Holding Corp. ( NASDAQ:COMS Free Report ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 193,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.27% of COMSovereign at the end of the most recent reporting period. 7.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COMSovereign Holding Corp. provides various solutions for network operators, mobile device carriers, governmental units, and other enterprises worldwide. The company offers packet microwave solutions that transmit broadband voice, video, and data, as well as enable service providers, government agencies, enterprises, and other organizations; harmony enhanced MC; fastback intelligent backhaul radio (IBR); and in-band full-duplex technology.

