COMSovereign (NASDAQ:COMS) Now Covered by Analysts at ThinkEquity

ThinkEquity started coverage on shares of COMSovereign (NASDAQ:COMS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock.
COMSovereign Stock Performance
NASDAQ:COMS opened at $0.70 on Monday. COMSovereign has a fifty-two week low of $0.63 and a fifty-two week high of $12.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.94 and its 200 day moving average is $1.18.
COMSovereign (NASDAQ:COMS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter.
COMSovereign Company Profile
COMSovereign Holding Corp. provides various solutions for network operators, mobile device carriers, governmental units, and other enterprises worldwide. The company offers packet microwave solutions that transmit broadband voice, video, and data, as well as enable service providers, government agencies, enterprises, and other organizations; harmony enhanced MC; fastback intelligent backhaul radio (IBR); and in-band full-duplex technology.
