Contrasting Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT) and Heliogen (NYSE:HLGN)

Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT) and Heliogen (NYSE:HLGN) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Enlight Renewable Energy and Heliogen, as provided by MarketBeat.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enlight Renewable Energy 0 1 6 0 2.86 Heliogen 0 0 0 0 N/A

Enlight Renewable Energy presently has a consensus price target of $20.17, indicating a potential upside of 16.71%. Given Enlight Renewable Energy’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Enlight Renewable Energy is more favorable than Heliogen.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enlight Renewable Energy 27.44% 5.52% 1.83% Heliogen -830.91% -87.22% -52.19%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Enlight Renewable Energy and Heliogen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Enlight Renewable Energy and Heliogen’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enlight Renewable Energy $192.17 million 10.39 $24.75 million N/A N/A Heliogen $13.75 million 0.75 -$142.00 million ($15.02) -0.12

Enlight Renewable Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Heliogen.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

32.9% of Enlight Renewable Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.6% of Heliogen shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Heliogen shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Enlight Renewable Energy beats Heliogen on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enlight Renewable Energy

(Get Free Report)

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd operates as a renewable energy platform in Israel and internationally. The company initiates, plans, develops, constructs, and operates projects to produce electricity from renewable energy sources. It develops wind energy and solar energy projects, as well as energy storage projects. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Rosh HaAyin, Israel.

About Heliogen

About Heliogen

Heliogen, Inc., a renewable energy technology company, operates in decarbonizing industry with concentrated sunlight. It is developing a solar solution utilizing computer vision software to align an array of mirrors, reflecting sunlight to a target on the top of a tower. Its artificial intelligence enabled modular system delivers renewable energy in the form of heat, power, or hydrogen fuel. The company's solutions include HelioHeat, a carbon-free, ultra-high temperature heat to power heavy industrial processes, including the making of cement, steel, and petrochemicals; HelioPower that provides power made from sunlight using supercritical CO2 turbines to power industrial facilities, data centers, and mining operations; and HelioFuel that offers clean fuels, such as green hydrogen that is used to power industry and as fuel in transportation, heavy equipment, and household heating. The company was formerly known as Edison Microgrids, Inc. and changed its name to Heliogen, Inc. in November 2019. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Pasadena, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Enlight Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enlight Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.