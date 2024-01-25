Contrasting WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS) and Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB)

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS – Get Free Report) and Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap manufacturing companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Dividends

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Invesco KBW Bank ETF pays an annual dividend of $1.57 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund and Invesco KBW Bank ETF, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund 0 16 7 1 2.30 Invesco KBW Bank ETF 0 13 0 0 2.44

Risk & Volatility

Given WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund is more favorable than Invesco KBW Bank ETF.

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund and Invesco KBW Bank ETF’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund N/A N/A N/A Invesco KBW Bank ETF N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund and Invesco KBW Bank ETF’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Invesco KBW Bank ETF N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Summary

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund beats Invesco KBW Bank ETF on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund

The WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of US small-cap stocks with growth characteristics. DGRS was launched on Jul 25, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

About Invesco KBW Bank ETF

The Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Bank index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US banking firms. KBWB was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

