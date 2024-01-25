Cormark Reiterates C$19.50 Price Target for Mullen Group (TSE:MTL)

Cormark set a C$19.50 target price on Mullen Group (TSE:MTL – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Mullen Group’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.42 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.51 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on MTL. CIBC boosted their price objective on Mullen Group from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Friday, January 19th. TD Securities set a C$16.75 price objective on shares of Mullen Group and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Acumen Capital increased their target price on Mullen Group from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mullen Group currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$17.97.

MTL opened at C$15.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.17. The firm has a market cap of C$1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$13.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$14.07. Mullen Group has a fifty-two week low of C$12.82 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.43.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 31st were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. Mullen Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.14%.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products. The Logistics & Warehousing segment offers full truckload, specialized transportation, warehousing, and fulfillment centers that handle ecommerce transactions and transload facilities for intermodal and bulk shipments; technology solutions, including transportation management, inventory management, and warehouse management systems; and warehousing and distribution services.

