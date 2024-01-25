Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) CEO Sells $971,500.00 in Stock

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) CEO Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.43, for a total transaction of $971,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,551,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,583,999.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Coursera alerts:

On Thursday, January 4th, Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total transaction of $954,500.00.

On Tuesday, December 26th, Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 11,048 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $221,070.48.

On Friday, December 22nd, Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 13,952 shares of Coursera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total transaction of $279,458.56.

On Thursday, December 7th, Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 75,000 shares of Coursera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total transaction of $1,544,250.00.

On Monday, December 4th, Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 155,197 shares of Coursera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total transaction of $3,136,531.37.

On Friday, December 1st, Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 123,422 shares of Coursera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total transaction of $2,486,953.30.

On Friday, November 24th, Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total transaction of $980,000.00.

On Tuesday, November 28th, Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 8,499 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $169,980.00.

On Wednesday, November 15th, Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 10,001 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $200,020.00.

On Thursday, November 9th, Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.65, for a total transaction of $932,500.00.

Coursera Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of COUR stock opened at $18.42 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -18.61 and a beta of 1.62. Coursera, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.91 and a 12 month high of $21.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Coursera ( NYSE:COUR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $165.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.32 million. Coursera had a negative net margin of 24.28% and a negative return on equity of 21.18%. On average, equities analysts predict that Coursera, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Coursera from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Coursera in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Coursera from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Coursera from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Coursera from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.09.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on COUR

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coursera

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Coursera during the third quarter worth $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Coursera during the second quarter worth $31,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Coursera by 187.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Coursera during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Coursera by 108.2% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 64.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Coursera

(Get Free Report)

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, physical science and engineering, language learning, information technology, health, social sciences, math and logic, project management, and arts and humanities; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Coursera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coursera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.