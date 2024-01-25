CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the aerospace company’s stock.
CPI Aerostructures Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CVU opened at $2.65 on Tuesday. CPI Aerostructures has a twelve month low of $2.15 and a twelve month high of $4.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $33.58 million, a P/E ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.71.
CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The aerospace company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. CPI Aerostructures had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 154.84%. The company had revenue of $20.40 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CPI Aerostructures
CPI Aerostructures Company Profile
CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company also offers aerosystems, such as reconnaissance pod structures and fuel panel systems; and supplies parts for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), as well as kitting contracts.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than CPI Aerostructures
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Why Apple’s about to smash through $200 and continue
- What is a Dividend King?
- Will leverage and pricing power drive Netflix to a record high?
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Is it a logical time to buy Logitech?
Receive News & Ratings for CPI Aerostructures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPI Aerostructures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.