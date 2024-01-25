Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (CRST) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 21st

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, January 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 11.50 ($0.15) per share on Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This is a boost from Crest Nicholson’s previous dividend of $5.50. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Crest Nicholson Stock Performance

Shares of CRST opened at GBX 202 ($2.57) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 204 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 190.77. Crest Nicholson has a one year low of GBX 152.70 ($1.94) and a one year high of GBX 276.80 ($3.52). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.66, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 3.73. The stock has a market cap of £518.98 million, a P/E ratio of 593.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.97.

Get Crest Nicholson alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.54) price target on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Friday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 238.20 ($3.03).

About Crest Nicholson

(Get Free Report)

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds residential homes in the United Kingdom. The company develops and sells apartments, houses, and commercial properties. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Addlestone, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crest Nicholson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crest Nicholson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.