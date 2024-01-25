Crimson Tide (LON:TIDE) Trading Up 4.3%

Crimson Tide plc (LON:TIDE – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 4.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 189 ($2.40) and last traded at GBX 180 ($2.29). Approximately 7,483 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 8,987 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 172.50 ($2.19).

Crimson Tide Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £11.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,365.38 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.61, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a current ratio of 2.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 152.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 66.57.

Crimson Tide Company Profile

Crimson Tide plc provides mobility solutions and related software development services primarily in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It provides mpro5, a mobile business solution that provides software, Windows Azure cloud infrastructure, and installation and support, as well as job scheduling, alerting, and reporting services.

