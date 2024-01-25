Cronos (CRO) Price Hits $0.0789 on Major Exchanges

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 25th. In the last seven days, Cronos has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar. Cronos has a total market cap of $1.99 billion and approximately $5.83 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cronos coin can now be purchased for $0.0789 or 0.00000198 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Cronos alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.46 or 0.00076392 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00027765 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00023170 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00006825 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00006471 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001460 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000883 BTC.

About Cronos

CRO uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 coins and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 coins. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cronos is cronos.org.

Cronos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cronos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cronos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cronos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.