CrossingBridge Pre-Merger SPAC ETF (NASDAQ:SPC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

CrossingBridge Pre-Merger SPAC ETF (NASDAQ:SPC – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 72.4% from the December 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

CrossingBridge Pre-Merger SPAC ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPC stock traded down 0.01 on Thursday, hitting 21.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,044. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.41 and a beta of 0.03. CrossingBridge Pre-Merger SPAC ETF has a fifty-two week low of 20.77 and a fifty-two week high of 22.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is 21.60 and its 200-day moving average price is 21.62.

CrossingBridge Pre-Merger SPAC ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th were issued a $0.7651 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 26th. This is an increase from CrossingBridge Pre-Merger SPAC ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CrossingBridge Pre-Merger SPAC ETF

CrossingBridge Pre-Merger SPAC ETF Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CrossingBridge Pre-Merger SPAC ETF stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of CrossingBridge Pre-Merger SPAC ETF ( NASDAQ:SPC Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

The CrossingBridge Pre-Merger SPAC ETF (SPC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that invests in pre-merger Special Purpose Acquisitions Companies. SPC was launched on Sep 21, 2021 and is issued by CrossingBridge Funds.

