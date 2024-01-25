CSX’s (CSX) Buy Rating Reiterated at Benchmark

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Benchmark in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $38.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock. Benchmark’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.14% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on CSX from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Raymond James upped their price objective on CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Susquehanna upgraded CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.17.

Shares of CSX stock traded down $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $34.19. 5,470,097 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,450,655. The company has a market cap of $67.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.18. CSX has a 12-month low of $27.60 and a 12-month high of $35.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 31.28%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that CSX will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CSX by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CSX by 4.8% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,206 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of CSX by 12.1% in the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 3,064 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY increased its stake in shares of CSX by 2.3% in the second quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 15,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

