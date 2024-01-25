CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) Trading Down 3.4% Following Analyst Downgrade

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Free Report) dropped 3.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Wedbush lowered their price target on the stock from $22.00 to $21.00. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the stock. CVB Financial traded as low as $18.19 and last traded at $18.33. Approximately 113,532 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 659,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.98.

CVBF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded CVB Financial to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. TheStreet raised shares of CVB Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of CVB Financial in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

In related news, Director George A. Borba, Jr. bought 212,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.84 per share, with a total value of $3,358,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 469,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,440,111.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVBF. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 172.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,718,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,742,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353,360 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in CVB Financial by 29.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,084,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861,050 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 7.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,822,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $483,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487,960 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in CVB Financial by 44.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,937,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,244,000 after buying an additional 1,204,090 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CVB Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $29,578,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.30 and its 200 day moving average is $17.73.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $137.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.52 million. CVB Financial had a net margin of 37.18% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Analysts predict that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.78%.

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

