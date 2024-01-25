CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Shares Gap Down to $74.19

CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $74.19, but opened at $71.50. CVS Health shares last traded at $71.39, with a volume of 3,484,416 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on CVS Health from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. TD Cowen cut their price target on CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $91.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.72 and a 200 day moving average of $71.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.86.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The company had revenue of $89.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.665 per share. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.12%.

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $70.47 per share, with a total value of $140,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,796.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 149.0% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 111.5% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 461 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

