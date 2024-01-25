D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Cut to “Neutral” at Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $155.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Monday. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of D.R. Horton from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $164.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, D.R. Horton presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $145.33.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton Trading Down 2.7 %

NYSE:DHI opened at $139.21 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.50. D.R. Horton has a 12 month low of $89.05 and a 12 month high of $157.93. The company has a current ratio of 6.62, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.06). D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 13.38%. The firm had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that D.R. Horton will post 14.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 5th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.67%.

Insider Activity at D.R. Horton

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total transaction of $1,520,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,208 shares in the company, valued at $4,591,616. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Aron M. Odom sold 1,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total value of $185,589.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,103 shares in the company, valued at $780,759. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total transaction of $1,520,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,208 shares in the company, valued at $4,591,616. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,683 shares of company stock valued at $1,764,908 over the last 90 days. 1.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of D.R. Horton

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 3,075 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 2,926 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,639 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 4,035 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,447 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 82.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.