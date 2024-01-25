Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Stock Holdings Lifted by Meyer Handelman Co.

Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,948 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 5,025 shares during the quarter. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $10,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 344.8% in the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 129 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Danaher in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Danaher stock traded down $1.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $227.39. 3,468,281 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,850,228. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $225.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.03 billion, a PE ratio of 28.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.85. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $182.09 and a 1-year high of $242.23.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Danaher from $246.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Danaher from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.07.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

