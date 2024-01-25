Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:DUSA) Shares Sold by Diligent Investors LLC

Diligent Investors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:DUSA – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Diligent Investors LLC owned about 0.07% of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lunt Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 8.0% in the third quarter. Lunt Capital Management Inc. now owns 92,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after acquiring an additional 6,863 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 17.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 85,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after acquiring an additional 12,772 shares during the last quarter. Sebold Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 10.7% in the third quarter. Sebold Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after acquiring an additional 7,831 shares during the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC raised its position in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 42,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 37,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the period.

Get Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

BATS:DUSA opened at $36.16 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.86 and a 200-day moving average of $33.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $410.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.06.

About Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF

The Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (DUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US large-cap stocks. The fund seeks long-term capital growth and capital preservation. DUSA was launched on Jan 11, 2017 and is managed by Davis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.