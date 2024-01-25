Davis Select Worldwide ETF (BATS:DWLD) Shares Sold by Diligent Investors LLC

Diligent Investors LLC cut its holdings in Davis Select Worldwide ETF (BATS:DWLD – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC owned about 0.11% of Davis Select Worldwide ETF worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 108,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after purchasing an additional 5,738 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 90,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Davis Select Worldwide ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,179,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 1,433.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 67,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 63,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 60,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter.

Davis Select Worldwide ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:DWLD opened at $29.46 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $272.51 million, a P/E ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.57.

Davis Select Worldwide ETF Company Profile

The Davis Select Worldwide ETF (DWLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AWCI index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of global equities. The fund seeks long-term capital growth. DWLD was launched on Jan 11, 2017 and is managed by Davis.

