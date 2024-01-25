Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Given New $950.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at UBS Group from $865.00 to $950.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the textile maker’s stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 24.83% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $650.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $689.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $540.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $665.00 to $710.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $725.69.

DECK stock traded up $10.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $761.01. The company had a trading volume of 270,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,151. Deckers Outdoor has a 12 month low of $395.90 and a 12 month high of $768.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $687.51 and a 200 day moving average of $592.61. The company has a market capitalization of $19.58 billion, a PE ratio of 32.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.95.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $6.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $2.41. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.54 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 33.96%. Deckers Outdoor’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.80 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor will post 23.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO David Powers sold 17,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.52, for a total transaction of $12,881,596.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,218 shares in the company, valued at $70,375,161.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Thomas Garcia sold 7,192 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.50, for a total transaction of $4,045,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,257,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David Powers sold 17,978 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.52, for a total transaction of $12,881,596.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,375,161.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,895 shares of company stock valued at $29,397,945 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,722,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Deckers Outdoor by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,775 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,161 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,782 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,536,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter worth about $302,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,587 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 95.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

