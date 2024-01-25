Decred Price Down 10.7% This Week (DCR)

Decred (DCR) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 25th. In the last week, Decred has traded down 10.7% against the US dollar. One Decred coin can now be purchased for about $14.02 or 0.00035058 BTC on exchanges. Decred has a total market capitalization of $221.69 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Decred alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.31 or 0.00130770 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00022915 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00004666 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000108 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002428 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Decred Profile

Decred is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 15,807,131 coins. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Decred is decred.org. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Decred is medium.com/decred.

Buying and Selling Decred

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decred should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Decred using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Decred Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Decred and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.