DeepOnion (ONION) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $0.02

DeepOnion (ONION) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 25th. One DeepOnion coin can currently be bought for $0.0217 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, DeepOnion has traded flat against the US dollar. DeepOnion has a total market cap of $696,876.44 and $0.02 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.31 or 0.00130770 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.02 or 0.00035058 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00022915 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00004666 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000108 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002428 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

DeepOnion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponioninfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.

[Telegram](https://t.me/GetDeepOnion)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/tV8fN3FM97)[Facebook](https://www.facebook.com/deeponionx/)[YouTube](https://www.youtube.com/DeepOnionOfficial)”

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars.

