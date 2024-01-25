DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DEZ) Stock Price Up 8.2%

Shares of DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DEZ – Get Free Report) rose 8.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as €5.29 ($5.75) and last traded at €5.21 ($5.66). Approximately 1,653,907 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 401% from the average daily volume of 330,421 shares. The stock had previously closed at €4.82 ($5.23).

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 2.7 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €4.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €4.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $671.98 million, a P/E ratio of 6.78, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.58.

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft develops, manufactures, and sells diesel and gas engines in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It operates through two segments: Classic and Green. The company offers hybrid, all-electric, and hydrogen drives, including mobile rapid charging stations and related services.

