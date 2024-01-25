dForce USD Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $31.19 Million (USX)

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. One dForce USD token can currently be purchased for about $0.99 or 0.00002475 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. dForce USD has a total market capitalization of $31.19 million and $90.62 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, dForce USD has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.58 or 0.00164219 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00010190 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00014353 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000365 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD Token Profile

dForce USD (CRYPTO:USX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,613,505 tokens. dForce USD’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet. The official website for dForce USD is dforce.network. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

dForce USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.98332433 USD and is down -0.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 31 active market(s) with $113.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase dForce USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

