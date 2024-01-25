Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Upgraded at Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a research note published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $157.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior target price of $132.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on DLR. HSBC assumed coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a reduce rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Digital Realty Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $124.93.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of DLR opened at $137.93 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $41.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.06, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $135.66 and a 200 day moving average of $127.70. Digital Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $86.33 and a 12 month high of $142.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 170.04%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $688,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,909,000 after acquiring an additional 4,879 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $424,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 15,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.