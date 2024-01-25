Diligent Investors LLC Acquires 80 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Diligent Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,476 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $557,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 290.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 108.5% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 98 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 16,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.61, for a total value of $6,694,288.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 16,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.61, for a total transaction of $6,694,288.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total transaction of $217,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 160,305 shares of company stock valued at $72,394,458. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on NFLX. Citigroup cut shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $500.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $545.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $510.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $566.00 to $638.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $551.67.

Shares of NFLX opened at $544.87 on Thursday. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $285.33 and a twelve month high of $562.50. The company has a market cap of $238.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $478.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $437.74.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 24.30%. The firm had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 16.08 EPS for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

