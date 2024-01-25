Diligent Investors LLC Boosts Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Diligent Investors LLC lifted its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,476 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its position in Netflix by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 41,203 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $15,558,000 after acquiring an additional 4,651 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,436,000. Second Half Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 274.1% during the 3rd quarter. Second Half Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,208 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 3,816 shares in the last quarter. Q3 Asset Management bought a new stake in Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,826,000. Finally, Syon Capital LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,534,000. 79.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 2,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $1,241,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 2,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $1,241,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $3,615,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at $6,545,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 160,305 shares of company stock valued at $72,394,458. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Trading Up 10.7 %

NFLX stock opened at $544.87 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $238.48 billion, a PE ratio of 45.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.28. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $285.33 and a 12 month high of $562.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $478.88 and its 200 day moving average is $437.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 24.30% and a net margin of 16.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 16.08 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NFLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $460.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $390.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $551.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Netflix

About Netflix

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.