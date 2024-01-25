Diligent Investors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Diligent Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 54.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 96.2% during the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 559.2% during the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $84.10 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $85.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.52. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $70.61 and a 12-month high of $94.53.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

