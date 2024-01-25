Diligent Investors LLC Buys 50 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Diligent Investors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,455 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VO. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 55,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,517,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Management Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 87,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,194,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 63,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,323,000. Finally, Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 70,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,647,000 after buying an additional 964 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $228.88 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $194.79 and a fifty-two week high of $234.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $225.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.19.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

