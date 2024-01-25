Diligent Investors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Davis Select Worldwide ETF (BATS:DWLD)

Diligent Investors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Davis Select Worldwide ETF (BATS:DWLD – Free Report) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Davis Select Worldwide ETF worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 19.3% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 39,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 6,347 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 60,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Joule Financial LLC purchased a new position in Davis Select Worldwide ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $262,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 89,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,566,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 29,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares during the period.

Davis Select Worldwide ETF Stock Performance

BATS:DWLD opened at $29.46 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.93 and its 200 day moving average is $28.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.51 million, a P/E ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 0.98.

Davis Select Worldwide ETF Company Profile

The Davis Select Worldwide ETF (DWLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AWCI index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of global equities. The fund seeks long-term capital growth. DWLD was launched on Jan 11, 2017 and is managed by Davis.

