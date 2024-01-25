Diligent Investors LLC Cuts Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Diligent Investors LLC lowered its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 12.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 461 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Motco grew its position in shares of General Electric by 143.0% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 294 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of General Electric by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in General Electric during the third quarter worth $37,000. 74.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GE opened at $129.85 on Thursday. General Electric has a twelve month low of $79.43 and a twelve month high of $132.27. The stock has a market cap of $141.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.18.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $19.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.95%. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.61%.

GE has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of General Electric from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.00.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

