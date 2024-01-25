Diligent Investors LLC Decreases Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Diligent Investors LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 49.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $57.09 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $44.75 and a one year high of $57.49.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

See Also

