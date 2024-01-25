Diligent Investors LLC Has $228,000 Holdings in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Diligent Investors LLC cut its holdings in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,976 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in PVH were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PVH. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PVH by 0.7% during the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 18,953 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,610,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC grew its stake in shares of PVH by 1.4% during the second quarter. Invst LLC now owns 9,079 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PVH by 39.8% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 492 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of PVH by 81.8% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 320 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PVH by 39.3% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 663 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. 97.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at PVH

In related news, insider Julie Fuller sold 14,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.75, for a total transaction of $1,554,037.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,760,771.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $430,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,432,069. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Julie Fuller sold 14,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.75, for a total transaction of $1,554,037.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,760,771.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,440 shares of company stock valued at $5,198,462 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PVH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PVH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of PVH from $125.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of PVH from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of PVH from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of PVH from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.73.

PVH Stock Performance

NYSE PVH opened at $117.56 on Thursday. PVH Corp. has a 1 year low of $69.27 and a 1 year high of $123.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.61.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The textile maker reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. PVH had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.60 EPS. Analysts predict that PVH Corp. will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PVH Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th were issued a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 28th. PVH’s payout ratio is 1.77%.

PVH Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, include branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

Featured Stories

