Diligent Investors LLC Increases Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Diligent Investors LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,215 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norris Perne & French LLP MI raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.9% in the third quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 4,364 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 3.3% during the third quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 2,629 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Tevis Investment Management raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 2.7% during the second quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 3,294 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 35.9% during the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 1.9% during the third quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 4,702 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
ConocoPhillips Stock Performance
NYSE COP opened at $109.67 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $113.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.66. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $91.53 and a fifty-two week high of $127.35.
ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 25.36%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
COP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $139.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.68.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total value of $5,044,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 578,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,347,670.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.
About ConocoPhillips
ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.
