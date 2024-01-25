Diligent Investors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Diligent Investors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the quarter. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSN. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 145,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,346,000 after buying an additional 23,779 shares during the period. Check Capital Management Inc. CA purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 80,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,080,000 after buying an additional 3,516 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 42,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Markel Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 577,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,158,000 after acquiring an additional 127,500 shares in the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Tyson Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Tyson Foods from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Tyson Foods from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.60.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

NYSE TSN opened at $53.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $18.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.71 and a 200-day moving average of $51.30. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.94 and a fifty-two week high of $65.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $13.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.72 billion. Tyson Foods had a positive return on equity of 2.51% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 133,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total transaction of $6,152,066.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,739,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,439,164. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tyson Foods Profile

(Free Report)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Featured Articles

