Diligent Investors LLC Lowers Stock Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Diligent Investors LLC reduced its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,651 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 419 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,879 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 105,716 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,207,000 after acquiring an additional 22,160 shares in the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 5,243 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,073 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IFF shares. StockNews.com raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. UBS Group upped their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.71.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Down 0.6 %

International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $79.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $20.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 439.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.22. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.11 and a 52 week high of $116.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.14. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 0.40%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. International Flavors & Fragrances’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,800.00%.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

