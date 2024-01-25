Diligent Investors LLC Makes New Investment in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Diligent Investors LLC purchased a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $218,000. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,194,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 12.5% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 100,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,954,000 after purchasing an additional 11,134 shares during the last quarter. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC now owns 258,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,785,000 after acquiring an additional 44,477 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 29.5% in the third quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 7,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares during the period.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF stock opened at $51.03 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.22.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

