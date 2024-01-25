Diligent Investors LLC Reduces Stock Position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Diligent Investors LLC lowered its stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,203 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Western Union were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Western Union by 134.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,956 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Western Union by 92.2% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,366 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Western Union by 1,715.3% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,685 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 3,482 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Western Union by 343.0% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Western Union by 294.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,515 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,117 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

Western Union Price Performance

Shares of WU stock opened at $12.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.23. The Western Union Company has a one year low of $10.07 and a one year high of $14.66.

Western Union Dividend Announcement

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Western Union had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 111.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.61%. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on WU shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Western Union in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Western Union in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Western Union in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Western Union in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Western Union in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.75.

Western Union Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

