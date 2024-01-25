Diligent Investors LLC Sells 1,263 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Diligent Investors LLC lowered its position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,263 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 64,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 309,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 3.7% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 22,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 19.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 4,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 509.0% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 366,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,294,000 after purchasing an additional 306,086 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on CAG shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on Conagra Brands from $39.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.07.

Conagra Brands Price Performance

CAG stock opened at $29.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.91. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.16 and a 52 week high of $38.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.84 and its 200 day moving average is $29.23. The firm has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.43.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.96%.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

