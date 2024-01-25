Diligent Investors LLC Sells 2,557 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Diligent Investors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,557 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WBD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 124,559.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,075,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,158,000 after acquiring an additional 28,053,216 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 4th quarter valued at about $196,222,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 1,151.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,467,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,119,000 after acquiring an additional 17,911,476 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 2nd quarter valued at about $125,599,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 7.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,339,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,983,000 after buying an additional 8,495,066 shares during the last quarter. 58.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on WBD. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Macquarie decreased their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WBD opened at $10.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $25.39 billion, a PE ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.50. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.27 and a 1 year high of $16.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.97 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 11.48% and a negative return on equity of 0.47%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Warner Bros. Discovery

In other Warner Bros. Discovery news, Director Programming P. Advance/Newhouse sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total transaction of $124,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 184,023,290 shares in the company, valued at $2,298,450,892.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

