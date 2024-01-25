Diligent Investors LLC Takes $202,000 Position in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:ISEP)

Diligent Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:ISEP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Separately, Ferguson Shapiro LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – September during the third quarter worth approximately $20,441,000.

Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – September Stock Performance

Shares of ISEP stock opened at $25.95 on Thursday. Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – September has a fifty-two week low of $23.77 and a fifty-two week high of $26.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.67.

